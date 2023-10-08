﻿
China's rail-sea intermodal trains make 30,000 trips since launch

China's rail-sea intermodal trains have made over 30,000 trips along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor since the service was launched in 2017.
China's rail-sea intermodal trains have made over 30,000 trips along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor since the service was launched in 2017, said local authorities in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sunday.

On Sunday, a rail-sea intermodal train carrying 110 goods containers departed from Guangxi's Qinzhou railway container center station. Bound for southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, it marks the 30,000th trip.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members. Since it was launched, its rail-sea intermodal trains have recorded a steadily growing number of trips and an increasing annual cargo volume.

More and more agricultural products from the ASEAN and other countries, such as Cambodian rice, Thai coconuts, and Brazilian frozen beef, have entered the Chinese market through the corridor. Meanwhile, China's new energy products, new materials, and mechanical and electrical products are shipped abroad through such rail-sea intermodal transportation, said Li Hongfeng from Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Transport Development Co., Ltd.

Currently, the corridor provides services covering 138 stations in 69 cities of 18 provincial-level regions across China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
