﻿
News / Nation

Hong Kong raises typhoon alert to second-highest

Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0
The Hong Kong Observatory hoisted the Increasing Gale or Storm Signal No. 9 on Sunday evening under the effect of Typhoon Koinu.
Xinhua
  20:08 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0

The Hong Kong Observatory hoisted the Increasing Gale or Storm Signal No. 9 on Sunday evening under the effect of Typhoon Koinu.

The No. 9 signal is the second-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system, which has five rankings for typhoons. Winds are expected to increase significantly as Koinu moves closer to Hong Kong.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in Hong Kong have been suspended. As of 6:40 pm local time, there have been 11 reports of fallen trees, and no report of landslide or flooding has been received so far.

The Home Affairs Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has opened 29 temporary shelters for needy people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     