Shanghai and Taipei Go chess players compete from a distance

The 2023 Two City Cup Go Tournament was held at the weekend, as young Go chess players from Shanghai and Taipei tested their skills against each other via the Internet.
Go chess players from Shanghai and Taipei tested their skills against each other with the help of the Internet during the 2023 Two City Cup Go Tournament over the weekend.

Jointly launched by the the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Taipei Sports Bureau in 2020, the Two City Cup aims to enhance communication between Go chess players in the two metropolises, and promote the sport among youngsters.

Ti Gong

The tournament aims to enhance communication between Go chess players in Shanghai and Taipei.

This year's tournament had four competition divisions of youth team, youth professional, professional elite, and professional alliance.

In the professional elite competition, Shanghai's 9-dan player Wang Xinghao edged Taipei's 8-dan player Lai Junfu for the crown. Taipei claimed victory in the youth team competition, while the youth professional title went to Shanghai player Huang Haicheng.

The preliminary rounds of the youth competitions kicked off in Shanghai and Taipei in May. Twenty young players from each city entered the final. The advanced players competed from a distance with the help of the Internet on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Chess players compete from a distance via the Internet.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
