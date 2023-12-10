News / Sport

Ohtani moving to Dodgers in record 10-yr, US$700m deal

AFP
  10:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-10       0
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-shattering 10-year, US$700 million deal.
AFP
  10:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-10       0
Ohtani moving to Dodgers in record 10-yr, US$700m deal
Reuters

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts during an at-bat in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium on August 23, 2023, in Anaheim, California, US.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani confirmed on Saturday he is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-shattering 10-year, US$700 million deal — the richest contract in the history of North American sport.

After weeks of frenzied speculation over where the 29-year-old Los Angeles Angels two-way ace would land in free agency, Ohtani announced on Instagram he had opted for his former club's cross-town rivals.

"To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision," Ohtani wrote on Instagram. "I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.

"I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself.

"Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world," Ohtani added.

Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo said in a statement the deal would be worth US$700 million over 10 years, a historic figure that smashed the previous record baseball contract as well as bettering the largest deals ever agreed in the NFL and NBA.

Balelo described Ohtani's mammoth payday as a "unique historic contract, for a unique historic player."

"Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organization," Balelo said. "He is excited to begin this partnership."

The previous largest contract awarded in baseball was the 12-year, US$426.5 million extension handed to Ohtani's Angels team-mate Mike Trout in 2019.

Until Ohtani's deal, the largest contract in any sport in North America belonged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who agreed to a 10-year, US$450 million extension in 2020.

Mahomes was among several US sports stars to react to news of Ohtani's gargantuan payday.

"Bro like what!...Congrats to him," the NFL star wrote on social media.

Cleveland NBA star Donovan Mitchell chimed in: "US$700 million is crazy!! And he deserves every penny of that too."

Ohtani has taken Major League Baseball by storm since landing in the league in 2018, with his almost unheard-of combination of elite pitching and hitting prowess earning him comparisons to Babe Ruth.

Making history

Although his talents were not enough to help spark a revival in the Angels' fortunes — the team failed to make the playoffs following his arrival — Ohtani nevertheless dazzled in a flagging franchise.

He has twice been named American League Most Valuable Player, in 2021 and 2023, on both occasions winning by unanimous vote — the only player in history to achieve that distinction.

Although elbow injuries have cut short his pitching appearances — he missed the final month of the 2023 campaign with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow — this season was his most successful to date.

Ohtani's departure from the Angels had become inevitable as the franchise struggled for relevance during the Japanese star's six seasons with the club.

In that time the Angels failed to reach the postseason or even register a winning season.

But while Ohtani was frustrated in his pursuit of success with the Angels, he was the driving force behind Japan's victory in the World Baseball Classic in March.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
NBA
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     