Successful myopia surgery attracts overseas patients

  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-09
Local medical experts have pioneered innovative surgical technology for patients with severe myopia.
Local medical experts have pioneered innovative surgical technology for patients with severe myopia.

Ti Gong

The article "Postoperative Outcome of Combined Phacovitrectomy in Eyes with Excessive Myopia" has been published in the professional journal Case Reports in Ophthalmological Medicine.

The success has led to the treatment of patients from home and abroad.

The technology was also recognized by the international medical field, with the publication of an article, "Postoperative Outcome of Combined Phacovitrectomy in Eyes with Excessive Myopia," in the professional journal Case Reports in Ophthalmological Medicine.

This reported the treatment and follow-up monitoring of three patients with severe myopia and other problems.

All of the patients' vision has improved without significant complications.

Ti Gong

Dr Li Wenzheng (middle in the second line) and his team with a US patient after a successful surgery

Myopia is a serious public health issue in the world. In China, the incidence of myopia among children and minors is 52.7 percent and as high as 95 percent of university students have myopia. Those with severe myopia cover about 5 to 10 percent of myopia sufferers.

Usually, surgery is the major treatment for myopia patients, however not all patients can undergo this. Those with severe myopia are not eligible due to the difficulty, risk and uncertain after-surgery effects.

"They have to live with a poor life quality," said Dr Li Wensheng from Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital, the leading expert of the research.

Li led his team to develop the innovative and comprehensive surgical approach over the past decade. It has proved a success with dozens of patients.

To streamline the surgical process, Li also developed a novel anesthesia method and has been identified a new clinical technique. It was promoted nationwide by the National Health Commission this year.

Ti Gong

Dr Li Wensheng in surgery

Source: SHINE
