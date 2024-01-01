News / Sport

Shanghai sports lovers look forward to an exciting year of event

Shanghai will host a wealth of fitness activities in 2024, including some 175 national and international sports competitions, series, and races.
Shanghai welcomed 2024 with a wealth of fitness activities, including running and climbing, as residents looked forward to a year of health and fitness.

Climbing activities were held at the landmark of the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower and at Sheshan Mountain in Songjiang District on Monday morning. The Chinese tradition of "climbing high" at the beginning of the year represents a wish to reach new heights in people's lives and careers.

At the Shanghai International Circuit – which hosts the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix – in suburban Jiading District, the 5.4-kilometer track was opened to nearly 9,000 runners for the 2024 Run The Track.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The 2024 Run The Track attracted nearly 9,000 runners.

This year's event has two lengths of a 21-kilometer half marathon and a 5.4-km fun run. Each of them featured about 4,500 people.

The half marathon participants had to compete a near four-lap run around the circuit to complete the distance. Wang Congzheng was the first male runner to cross the finish line, clocking 1:04:43. The women's title went to Zhang Cao who completed the race in 1:13:00.

Run The Track was first held in Shanghai in 2015. The Shanghai International Circuit track is shaped like the Chinese character "Shang" (up), and runners hope the event will bring them good luck for the new year.

Shanghai sports lovers look forward to an exciting year of event
Dong Jun / SHINE

Runners take part in the events.

According to the organizers, this year's Run The Track attracted about 160 foreign participants.

The New Year running and climbing activities raised the curtain on many sports competitions and activities around the city in 2024.

According to the Shanghai Sports Bureau, some 175 national and international sports competitions will be held in Shanghai this year.

Shanghai sports lovers look forward to an exciting year of event
Dong Jun / SHINE

New Year running and climbing events helped Shanghai residents show their commitment to health for 2024.

Among those, the Olympic qualifying series (May), ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships (January 30-February 4), FINA Swimming World Cup (October), FISE World Series (October), and the Formula E World Championship (May) will be held in Shanghai for the very first time.

The city's 2024 sports calendar will also see the return of world-class sports competitions like the F1 Chinese Grand Prix (April) and the 5-star equestrian event of the Shanghai Global Champions Tour (May).

Other much-anticipated competitions include the Archery World Cup, Shanghai Future Star football, basketball and volleyball series, Head of Shanghai River Regatta, snooker Shanghai Masters, ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters, LPGA Tour, and the Shanghai Marathon.

