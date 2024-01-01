Bidding farewell to the old and welcoming the new, the cyclical passage of time whispers winter secrets, creating a melody full of resonance.

Standing at the pinnacle of Shanghai's vibrancy, bathed in the radiant city lights, the heart is dyed into poetry by the dazzling hues of the night. Luminous moments enveloped in happiness and poetic essence.

Enthralled by the scenery of Shanghai, neon lights twinkle like stars, towering buildings stand tall as mountain peaks, and the river flows gracefully like the melodious notes of time. Ripples of time dance here, crafting a canvas of memories for each person who leaves their footprint.

A familiar tune, "Jasmine Flower," unfolds its beautiful melody, inviting one to lose themselves in its charm. Each note is a gentle touch of time, subtly diffusing atop this urban summit, akin to a musical tapestry. Let us reminisce about the past in the serenade and welcome the New Year.