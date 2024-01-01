News / Metro

New Year babies bring new hope and joy to start of 2024

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
New Year babies have been arriving, bringing new hope and new life to their families.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0

New Year babies have been arriving, bringing new hope and new life to their families.

Just six minutes after midnight, a baby boy was delivered at the Pudong branch of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital. He was the first 2024 baby delivered at the hospital, which is nicknamed Shanghai's cradle due to having the highest number of births in the city.

New Year babies bring new hope and joy to start of 2024
Ti Gong

A baby boy born at the Pudong branch of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital at 0:06am is the hospital's first New Year baby in 2024.

Zhu Wenjing, the midwife who welcomed the baby, said it was the third New Year's Eve she had served in the delivery room.

"Welcoming babies at the arrival of a new year is the happiest thing to mark a new start," she said.

New Year babies bring new hope and joy to start of 2024
Ti Gong

A couple takes a picture with their baby girl at the Puxi branch of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

By 8am, the hospital's two branches had welcomed nine babies, including eight through natural births.

Officials from the Fengxian branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital said it received its first New Year baby at 0:16am, after opening in September 2022.

"My son is the best New Year's gift for our family," said the mother, surnamed Dong.

New Year babies bring new hope and joy to start of 2024
Ti Gong

A father holds his newborn son at the Fengxian branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University also welcomed five New Year babies by 9am.

Its first New Year baby was a girl born at 0:15 through caesarean operation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
Fengxian
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     