2024 F1 Lenovo Chinese GP ticket sales open

Zhu Yile
  16:22 UTC+8, 2024-01-09
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the Shanghai International Circuit's 20th year in operation.
From April 19 to 21, the much-anticipated 2024 Formula One Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix will come alive with the roar of engines at the Shanghai International Circuit.

JUSS SPORTS has introduced an English ticketing platform, and if you wish to make a purchase, you can click on the following link:

https://ztmen.jussyun.com/#Home

Additionanly, JUSS SPORTS is seamlessly integrated into the City News Service platform, offering a new and convenient channel for purchasing tickets to a global audience.

The recently unveiled English ticketing channel is now accessible on the City News Service's WeChat mini-program, enabling users to effortlessly find and purchase tickets through "JUSS SPORTS."

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the Shanghai International Circuit's 20th year in operation.

Ticket sales for the event officially begins on January 9 at 8 pm.

In a groundbreaking move, the Chinese Grand Prix in Formula One is set to feature a sprint race for the first time this year. This exciting development means that, beyond the usual free practice sessions, spectators can anticipate thrilling showdowns each day throughout the three-day event.

For detailed instructions, please refer to the steps below:

1. In the WeChat search bar, look for "City News Service" and select the mini-program platform.

2. Choose the "SERVICE" section and enter the "LIVING" option.

3. Find the "JUSS SPORTS" option.

4. Click to enter and proceed with the registration.

5. After successful registration, you can select the desired F1 event, specific seats, and complete the payment process.

"Over the 20 years of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, we have witnessed numerous exhilarating races that have contributed vibrant chapters to the Formula One legacy," said Stefano Domenicali, chief executive and president of the Formula One World Championship at the 2024 Formula One Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix 20th anniversary launch ceremony.

"Chinese fans are truly unique, and I am eagerly looking forward to returning to Shanghai in the new season. I can't wait to reunite with everyone in April, celebrating this significant moment of the 20th anniversary of the 2024 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
