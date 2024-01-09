Shanghai Disney Resort prepares to ring in the Year of the Dragon

Shanghai Disney Resort is gearing up for an enchanting and immersive Year of the Dragon celebration, welcoming guests from Shanghai and beyond to experience a Spring Festival filled with lively festivities, captivating entertainment, an abundance of seasonal foods and treats, and a dazzling display of festive merchandise from January 18 through February 24.

This year marks the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac, and Mushu, the fun-loving dragon and sidekick to Mulan from the Walt Disney Animation Studios animated feature film "Mulan," will make his spectacular debut on January 18. The Garden of the Twelve Friends will undergo an amazing dragon-themed makeover, adorned with lanterns and other festive decorations.

Disney characters have also been busy getting their fabulous outfits ready for the special occasion. Mickey and friends are embracing the spirit of the Chinese New Year with garments adorned with elegant dragon scales and other symbols of good fortune. Duffy dons a dragon head-shaped hat in a vibrant shade of yellow that matches his Chinese-style jacket embellished with dragon scales, while the rest of his friends, including LinaBell, wear clothes decorated with lucky symbols and patterns to ring in the new year.

This year, guests at the Shanghai Disney Resort can also enjoy the return of many Spring Festival traditions. This includes the daily Spring Festival Drum Ceremony, which will be joined by Mulan and Mushu for the first time, as well as the Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing. Here, visitors can catch a glimpse of Mickey and friends sporting their new Spring Festival looks for a festive celebration. God of Fortune Goofy will also be making an appearance on Mickey Avenue to wish guests good fortune in the new year. From February 11 to 24, visitors can witness two lions performing the traditional lion dance, further celebrating the Spring Festival's traditions.



Guests at the Shanghai Disney Resort are in for a magical time to share their wishes, as the beloved night-time show, the Spring Festival Celebration: "Our Families," makes its return. Running from the eve of the Spring Festival on February 9 to the Lantern Festival on February 24, this show is illuminated by a special fireworks display that will form the Chinese character for "dragon" (龙) high in the sky, creating an unforgettable highlight to the celebrations.



Along with the enchanting festivities at Shanghai Disneyland, guests can also enjoy a variety of experiences at Disneytown. The Spring Festival Market creates a lively atmosphere, offering a visual and culinary feast with traditional folk activities and delightful New Year's snacks. Visitors can also further embrace the rich traditions of the season by watching one of many folk performances or trying their hand at calligraphy and making New Year's decorations at the Lucky Workshop.

Spring Festival celebration

Date: January 18-February 24

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Pudong

浦东新区黄赵路310号