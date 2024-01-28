Robotex Asian Festival showcases engineering and science

The 23rd Robotex Asian Festival was held in Shanghai over the weekend, attracting more than 16,000 competitors from China, South Korea, India and other Asian countries.

Promoting the combination of sports and technology, Robotex is an annual robotics competition and festival that originated in Estonia. It has gained the unofficial title of being the biggest robotics festival in the world.

With the mission of increasing interest in engineering and science among young people, Robotex held its Shanghai leg competition last October. More than 3,000 families participated.

This Robotex Asian Festival features an increased scale with sessions of competitions, a science and technology carnival, workshops and international forum.

Despite their youth, the contestants showed their enthusiasm and talent in the fields of robot construction and programming while competing in 18 items including smart construction, animal rescue, tanks, and future creation. They also learned to improve their communication and team work skills.

To assure the professional level of the competitions, the event invited more than 100 professional referees and instructors from Shanghai University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Donghua University and Shanghai University of Engineering Science.

The science and technology carnival showcased some of the latest and most cutting-edge scientific innovations, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience high-tech close up.

The international guests invited for the forum included Peter Vesterbacka, the inventor of the popular game Angry Birds.

Vesterbacka shared the educational models of Nordic families, and emphasized the importance of creating a relaxed physical and psychological environment for students so that they can develop their interests.

Apart for on-site visitors, the two-day event also attracted millions of online spectators.

