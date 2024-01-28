4.8-magnitude quake jolts Tokyo, Kanagawa, other areas in Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other surrounding areas in Japan on Sunday morning.

The quake occurred at 8:59am local time with the epicenter in Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km, measuring 4 on the country's seismic scale of 7 in central Tokyo and the eastern part of Kanagawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

No tsunami warnings were issued, JMA added.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there have been no reports of damage so far, and they are confirming the details of the situation.