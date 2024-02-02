News / Sport

China's Zhang Zhizhen eyes top 30 in ATP singles rankings

China's Zhang Zhizhen has targeted the top 30 after moving to a career high ranking of 50th in the ATP singles table.
The 27-year-old hit his highest ranking of 50th after reaching the men's singles second round at the 2024 Australian Open.

"The top 50 had been my ultimate goal before, now that I made it, I am setting my target to the top 30," Zhang said at a press conference after smashing Matic Kriznik of Slovenia 6-0, 6-2 in Davis Cup qualifiers here on Friday.

Eighteen-year-old Zhou Yi needed two hours and nine minutes to overcome Sebastian Dominko 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3 to gift China a 2-0 lead.

Zhou and Bu Yunchaokete will face Blaz Rola and Grega Zemljia in the doubles, while Zhang will take on Dominko and Zhou meets Kriznik on Saturday's matches.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
