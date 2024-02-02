News / Metro

Insurance eases burden of patients receiving cutting-edge treatment

Around 75 percent of Shanghai cancer patients receiving expensive radiation treatment are now covered by Huhuibao, a private budget medical insurance.
About 75 percent of Shanghai cancer patients receiving expensive cutting-edge radiation treatment are covered by Huhuibao, a private budget supplementary medical insurance cover for Shanghai residents, greatly easing their financial burden.

Since Huhuibao took effect in July, 2021, the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has helped more than 410 patients receive some 66 million yuan (US$9.19 million) in reimbursement.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissue and cells, is the first facility of its kind in China and the third in the world.

However, the up to 300,000 yuan cost is a huge burden for patients and their families. It is not covered by the government-run medical insurance plan but Huhuibao reimburses up to 70 percent of certain expensive treatments with a yearly maximum compensation of 300,000 yuan.

To help patients, especially the elderly, the center has set up a special team to prepare the necessary documents, contact insurance company staff, offer consultation and give lectures for patients and their families about the reimbursement procedure.

Ti Gong

Staff from the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center help an elderly cancer patient and his wife apply for Huhuibao compensation.

The center also cooperates with multiple commercial insurers. Some overseas patients travel to Shanghai for the high-end treatment, including from the US, UK, Canada, Turkey, Romania and Taiwan.

In 2023, those with commercial insurance accounted for nearly 40 percent of all patients.

As one of the local leading hospitals being approved as a trial facility for international medical tourism, the center will perfect its services and management in line with international practice to better serve patients from home and abroad, its officials said.

