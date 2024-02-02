Take tea to the sound of music at the highest hotel in Shanghai

Inspired by the famous musical and combined with the Chinese New Year of the Dragon, an afternoon tea has been launched on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Center.

As the first product jointly created by Shanghai Musical Art Center and J Hotel Shanghai Center, the "The Sound of Music" Spring Festival afternoon tea was released on February 1.

Inspired by the story of the original Broadway musical "The Sound of Music" and combined with the Chinese New Year of the Dragon, the afternoon tea launched at the 120th floor of the hotel is created in combination with the iconic symbols of the musical such as snowy mountains, guitars, musical notes and piano keys, accompanied by a vermilion dragon decoration.



During the performance of "The Sound of Music," guests holding tickets or ticket stubs will enjoy special treatment if they buy afternoon tea or dine at the restaurants on the 101st, 103rd and 104th floors.

Located at the top of Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China, J Hotel Shanghai Center is the most high-end brand created by Jinjiang International Group.