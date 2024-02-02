Feature / Lifestyle

Take tea to the sound of music at the highest hotel in Shanghai

Wang Xinzhou
Dai Qian
Yan Jingyang
Wang Xinzhou Dai Qian Yan Jingyang
  20:57 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
Inspired by the famous musical and combined with the Chinese New Year of the Dragon, an afternoon tea has been launched on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Center.
Wang Xinzhou
Dai Qian
Yan Jingyang
Wang Xinzhou Dai Qian Yan Jingyang
  20:57 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Dai Qian. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

As the first product jointly created by Shanghai Musical Art Center and J Hotel Shanghai Center, the "The Sound of Music" Spring Festival afternoon tea was released on February 1.

Inspired by the story of the original Broadway musical "The Sound of Music" and combined with the Chinese New Year of the Dragon, the afternoon tea launched at the 120th floor of the hotel is created in combination with the iconic symbols of the musical such as snowy mountains, guitars, musical notes and piano keys, accompanied by a vermilion dragon decoration.

During the performance of "The Sound of Music," guests holding tickets or ticket stubs will enjoy special treatment if they buy afternoon tea or dine at the restaurants on the 101st, 103rd and 104th floors.

Located at the top of Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in China, J Hotel Shanghai Center is the most high-end brand created by Jinjiang International Group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai Tower
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     