Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture

The "ice city" of Harbin comes to town with a massive dragon on display at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in Pudong and artist Ji Huailong showcasing his exquisite technique.

Want to experience Harbin's magical ice sculptures? You can do that in Shanghai.

A massive dragon ice sculpture is on display at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

The sculpture, 3 meters long and 2.8 meters high, has been placed in the penguin pavilion. It was made by Ji Huailong, an ice sculpture artist from Harbin in northern Heilongjiang Province.

Ji is showcasing his exquisite ice sculpture technique, a provincial-level intangible cultural asset of Heilongjiang, at the venue, offering a visual feast of Harbin's "ice city."

Ti Gong

Ji's plan includes a group of dragons and two groups of penguin ice sculptures.

"It is an unprecedented experience for me to create ice sculpture at a penguin pavilion and real penguins and penguin ice sculptures will appear in the same picture," Ji said.

During the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the park will offer a variety of activities, including underwater dragon dances and drone exhibitions.

A folk culture and customs fair will sell a variety of intangible cultural heritage goods, including sugar paintings and clay figurines.

The park will also host fireworks shows for 18 consecutive days beginning on Saturday.



If you go

Opening hours: 9am-9pm during the holiday

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Admission: from 99 yuan per adult

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong