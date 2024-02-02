Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture
Want to experience Harbin's magical ice sculptures? You can do that in Shanghai.
A massive dragon ice sculpture is on display at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.
The sculpture, 3 meters long and 2.8 meters high, has been placed in the penguin pavilion. It was made by Ji Huailong, an ice sculpture artist from Harbin in northern Heilongjiang Province.
Ji is showcasing his exquisite ice sculpture technique, a provincial-level intangible cultural asset of Heilongjiang, at the venue, offering a visual feast of Harbin's "ice city."
Ji's plan includes a group of dragons and two groups of penguin ice sculptures.
"It is an unprecedented experience for me to create ice sculpture at a penguin pavilion and real penguins and penguin ice sculptures will appear in the same picture," Ji said.
During the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the park will offer a variety of activities, including underwater dragon dances and drone exhibitions.
A folk culture and customs fair will sell a variety of intangible cultural heritage goods, including sugar paintings and clay figurines.
The park will also host fireworks shows for 18 consecutive days beginning on Saturday.
If you go
Opening hours: 9am-9pm during the holiday
Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号
Admission: from 99 yuan per adult