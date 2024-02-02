Feature / Entertainment

Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
The "ice city" of Harbin comes to town with a massive dragon on display at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in Pudong and artist Ji Huailong showcasing his exquisite technique.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0

Want to experience Harbin's magical ice sculptures? You can do that in Shanghai.

A massive dragon ice sculpture is on display at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

The sculpture, 3 meters long and 2.8 meters high, has been placed in the penguin pavilion. It was made by Ji Huailong, an ice sculpture artist from Harbin in northern Heilongjiang Province.

Ji is showcasing his exquisite ice sculpture technique, a provincial-level intangible cultural asset of Heilongjiang, at the venue, offering a visual feast of Harbin's "ice city."

Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture
Ti Gong

A huge ice sculpture of a dragon.

Ji's plan includes a group of dragons and two groups of penguin ice sculptures.

"It is an unprecedented experience for me to create ice sculpture at a penguin pavilion and real penguins and penguin ice sculptures will appear in the same picture," Ji said.

During the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the park will offer a variety of activities, including underwater dragon dances and drone exhibitions.

A folk culture and customs fair will sell a variety of intangible cultural heritage goods, including sugar paintings and clay figurines.

The park will also host fireworks shows for 18 consecutive days beginning on Saturday.

If you go

Opening hours: 9am-9pm during the holiday

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区银飞路166号

Admission: from 99 yuan per adult

Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture
Ti Gong

Children learn about ice sculpture techniques.

Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture
Ti Gong

Ice carving in action.

Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture
Ti Gong

Underwater dancing to delight visitors to Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

Head to Ocean Park to experience the thrill of ice sculpture
Ti Gong

Fireworks shows will take place on 18 consecutive days from Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     