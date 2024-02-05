News / Sport

HK authority's 'extreme disappointment' after Messi fails to play

Fans who travelled long distances and paid for expensive tickets demand an explanation from the Argentine star for his non-appearance on the field in a friendly match in Hong Kong.
Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, Hong Kong's Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism.

After Argentina star Lionel Messi failed to take the field in Inter Miami's friendly against Hong Kong League XI on Sunday, the Hong Kong government issued a statement saying he should have played for at least 45 minutes in accordance with a sponsorship contract.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said the absence of Messi disappointed both fans and local government. According to the contract between local government and match organizer Tatler Asia, Messi should have played unless there were safety or health problems.

Yeung said Tatler had confirmed before the match that Messi would play in the second half. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was still on the bench after the break. Local officials promptly requested Tatler contact Inter Miami, who responded by saying Messi was unable to play due to an injury.

Ten minutes before the end of the game, Tatler confirmed that Messi could not play. Local officials immediately asked that Messi explain to fans in person. Meanwhile, they hoped Messi could accept an award on behalf of the team. But Inter Miami fulfilled none of these requests, Yeung said.

Many fans who had traveled far and bought expensive tickets to see their idol play expressed strong dissatisfaction over his absence from the match, with many feeling cheated and desperate for an explanation from the organizer.

Lu Tom, a 30-year-old Messi fan who had set off from Shanghai, deemed the event a "commercial fraud."

"The ones most deeply hurt are the fans who expend a significant amount of time, money, and energy on it. It's like a concert without the presence of the lead singer," said Lu.

"Messi owes all the fans an explanation. If he still kept silent under the spotlight, I will feel bitterly disappointed," said Wu Mengqi, a female fan of both Messi and Argentina.

Lionel Messi watched the match from the bench.

Yeung said the SAR government had not yet paid the HK$16 million (US$ 2.05 million) sponsorship for the event, and would have discussions with Tatler before making a decision. He said Messi's no-show was apparently a breach of the sponsorship terms.

The Hong Kong government released a statement on Sunday night expressing "extreme disappointment" and asking for an explanation for Messi's absence from the friendly. The local authority will take follow-up action with the organizer according to the terms and conditions, which includes reducing the amount of funding as a result, the statement said.

The long-awaited event – XFEST Hong Kong – attracted over 40,000 fans eager to witness the World Cup captain in action along with other former Barcelona stars including Uruguayan star Luis Suarez and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets. Many fans booed and chanted for a refund after Messi remained on the bench.

Messi suffered an adductor injury during Miami's preseason tour.

Inter Miami will play another friendly in Japan against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday. It is not known whether Messi will play.

Fans booed and chanted for a refund during the last 10 minutes of the game after organizer Tatler confirmed Messi would not play due to an injury.

