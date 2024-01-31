﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Celebrate the Spring Festival in vibrant Wuzhen

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  23:07 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
Wuzhen, an ancient canal town in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is already decked up to welcome visitors for the Spring Festival.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  23:07 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
Celebrate the Spring Festival in vibrant Wuzhen
Celebrate the Spring Festival in vibrant Wuzhen

The Spring Festival spirit has already spread throughout Wuzhen, an ancient canal town in Zhejiang Province.

From February 3 to 25, a series of activities and events themed "Dragon Flying Over the Chinese New Year in Wuzhen" will highlight traditional Chinese culture.

With over 6,000 years of history, Wuzhen has maintained its original layout, appearance, and lifestyle as a water town. The rivers are surrounded by well-preserved Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) structures and crisscrossed by stone bridges.

The "Floating Market of Spring Festival" is a Wuzhen tradition that depicts the bustling scene of a market on the water where people can make purchases from small boats.

In addition to shopping, guests can try traditional delicacies sold at the floating market.

New Year's festival lanterns are the highlight of Wuzhen's Spring Festival, and dragon-themed lanterns are indispensable. One of the highlights is a 40-meter-long golden dragon lantern coiling high over the field, echoing the scattered bead lamps beneath.

This year, there will be four major lantern venues with over 40 different types of lanterns, highlighting the richness and complexity of Chinese traditional lantern workmanship.

"Long Street Banquet" is also a traditional core in Wuzhen.

Since ancient times, the long street feast has been a unique link to maintaining the deep emotions of Wuzhen residents. In the past, every New Year's Day, the big families would host a feast, inviting friends and relatives and passersby to share the blessings of the New Year.

They would set up tables and chairs along the street. This custom continues to this day.

As part of a long-standing tradition, people from all over the country, known or unknown to one another, gather at this feast to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

If you go

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, then take a bus or taxi to Wuzhen. You can also take a direct shuttle bus from Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station to Wuzhen.

By car: Wuzhen is roughly 120 kilometers from Shanghai and takes approximately two hours to reach.

For further information, see www.ewuzhen.com.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     