Massive Spring Festival discount for moviegoers

  11:58 UTC+8, 2024-02-06       0
Shanghai authorities have announced discounts for moviegoers during the Spring Festival, with average ticket prices down to 40 yuan from 70 yuan.
Jia Ling‘s comedy "YOLO" follows a woman who has isolated herself for years.

Shanghai authorities have announced subsidies of 30 million yuan (US$4.17 million) during Spring Festival screenings.

Moviegoers can avail of a 30-yuan discount per ticket from February 9 to 25. They can buy from online ticketing platforms such as Taopiaopiao, SFC Shangying, Wanda Film, and Bestar Movie, as well as apps like Alipay and WeChat mini-programs and the H5 page.

The average price of tickets will be 40 yuan this year, compared to last year's average of 70 yuan.

"The Movie Emperor" stars Hong Kong actor Andy Lau (left).

Zhang Yimou's "Article 20" deals with a middle-aged prosecutor.

Shanghai's publicity department and ticketing platforms have collaborated to offer high-quality and preferential cultural services to the public and stimulate the film market and urban consumption.

It covers 320 cinemas across the city and will benefit 1 million people.

Many cinemas have promised considerate services. They believe cinema subsidies will attract more people to theaters and commercial districts.

Over 10 new films in various genres will be released during the Spring Festival, with "The Movie Emperor," "Article 20," "YOLO," "Pegasus 2," and "The Legend," being the most anticipated.

In Han Han's "Pegasus 2," actor Shen Teng races cars.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
