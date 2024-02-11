News / Sport

Beijing to host 2029 World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics confirmed on Sunday that the Chinese capital, Beijing, will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2029.

"Beijing has repeatedly welcomed major aquatics events, providing excellent conditions that enable our athletes to perform at their very best. For this, we are deeply grateful," stated World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam.

The 2029 World Aquatics Masters Championships will also be hosted in Beijing, with the exact dates of both events to be announced in due course.

Beijing, known as an aquatics hotspot, has a rich history of hosting prestigious aquatics events.

"China is deeply passionate about aquatic sports. We have a very proud history of welcoming the best aquatics athletes to our country," Chinese Swimming Association President Zhou Jihong remarked.

Following the ongoing tournament in Doha, the 2025 and 2027 editions of the World Aquatics Championships will be hosted in Singapore and Budapest, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
