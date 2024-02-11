Feature / Entertainment

Go outdoor to celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:48 UTC+8, 2024-02-11       0
A slew of fun activities celebrating the Year of the Dragon have started at Oriental Land in Qingpu District, creating a strong festive atmosphere.
Ti Gong

Colorful dragon decorations at Oriental Land

Sunny days have made outdoor sites a good option for the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and Oriental Land is one of the most opted.

A slew of fun activities celebrating the Year of the Dragon have started at the site in Qingpu District, creating a strong festive atmosphere.

An intangible cultural heritage bazaar and a dragon-themed parade take the spotlight. People will learn about the cultural symbol and meaning, as well as stories of the divine beast.

Dragon boat racing, dragon dance and kite flying performance are scheduled.

There are also equestrian and cycling activities.

Ti Gong

Dragon dances are performed in the sun.

If you go

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区沪青平公路6888号

Date: Through February 17, 8:30am-4pm

Admission: 50 yuan

Ti Gong

A friendly dragon is seen on the benchmark beehive facility at the Oriental Land.

Ti Gong

The sunny days in the holiday are great to fly a kite.

