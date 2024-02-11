News / Nation

China had 3,608 listed manufacturing companies by the end of 2023

Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-11       0
There were 3,608 manufacturing companies listed on China's domestic stock market by the end of 2023, according to the China Association for Public Companies.
Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-11       0

There were 3,608 manufacturing companies listed on China's domestic stock market by the end of 2023, according to the China Association for Public Companies.

Manufacturing companies accounted for about 67 percent of all 5,346 companies listed on the domestic stock market by the end of 2023.

The vast majority of companies in China were companies focusing mainly on manufacturing, information transmission, software, information technology services, wholesale and retail.

There were 2,263, 2,844 and 239 companies respectively listed on the country's Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing stock exchanges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     