Chinese men's basketball team announces Asia Cup qualifiers roster

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced the 14-man roster for the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The roster includes: Zhao Jiwei (Liaoning), Fu Hao (Liaoning), Abudushalamu (Xinjiang), Cheng Shuaipeng (Zhejiang), Yu Jiahao (Zhejiang), Hu Jinqiu (Guangsha), Zhu Junlong (Guangsha), Hu Mingxuan (Guangdong), Du Runwang (Guangdong), Xu Jie (Guangdong), Liao Sanning (Beijing), Yang Hansen (Qingdao), Wang Ruizhe (Qingdao), and Cui Yongxi (Guangzhou).

According to the schedule, the Chinese men's basketball team will play two matches during this window, hosting Mongolia on Thursday and facing Japan away three days later.

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers feature 24 teams divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group directly advance to the Asia Cup main tournament. China is placed in Group C alongside Japan, Mongolia, and Guam.