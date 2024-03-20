China's FA seeking coach worldwide for its women's football team

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Tuesday that a recruitment process has been launched to seek the new head coach for its senior women's team.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Tuesday that a recruitment process has been launched to seek the new head coach for its senior women's team.

Those, regardless of nationalities, who are equipped with advanced football theories, rich in coaching experience and capable in coaching practice, can apply for the post, the CFA said in a statement.

The statement noted that the applicants also must be aware of the international and Asian football development trend as well as the status quo of the Chinese team.

The CFA set a limit on the applicants' age.

"In principle, the applicants' age should not be over 60," according to the statement.

A panel of advisers will select candidates based on assessments of the eligible applicants. Then the CFA will hold interviews with the candidates to decide on the person for the coaching position, the statement added.

The Chinese women's team has been without a head coach since last November when Shui Qingxia stepped down following her team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.