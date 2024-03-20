News / World

Netanyahu rejects US plea to halt Rafah attack, agrees to talk in Washington

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday rejected the US call to cancel a ground operation in Rafah city but agreed to send a delegation to Washington for discussions.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Netanyahu rejects US plea to halt Rafah attack, agrees to talk in Washington
Reuters

Palestinian woman Wafaa Tabasi holds her twin malnourished daughters at al-Awda health center in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 12, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday rejected the US call to cancel a ground operation in Rafah city, where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians resided, but agreed to send a delegation to Washington for discussions.

The White House confirmed in a statement that Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden agreed in a phone call on Monday, that their teams would meet "soon" in Washington to "exchange views and discuss alternative approaches" to a major ground operation in Rafah.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, will be dispatched next week "for the sake of the continuation of the fighting."

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu said in an address to the parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that a ground assault is the only way to defeat Hamas militants in Rafah. He said he "made it as clear as possible" to Biden that Israel is "determined to complete the elimination of (Hamas) battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion."

Meanwhile, Israeli troops have continued their raid on the al-Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City for the second day, attacking the enclave's largest hospital with tanks and airstrikes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the troops killed more than 50 Palestinian militants and about 300 have been detained during the raid, which targeted "senior" Hamas militants. Two Israeli soldiers were killed during the raid, IDF announced.

Israel launched its offensive on Gaza on October 7 in response to Hamas's attack and immediately implemented a blockade on water, food, electricity, and medicine, creating acute shortages.

UN agencies and aid organizations assert that the quantity of aid permitted by Israel to enter Gaza falls short of the desperate needs required to prevent the imminent spread of famine.

"Projected imminent famine in Gaza can be prevented," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a video statement.

"The extent of Israel's restrictions on entry of aid, together with the manner in which it conducts hostilities, may amount to use of starvation as a method of war," he warned.

His remarks came a day after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released a report alarming that "famine is imminent in the northern governorates and projected to occur anytime between mid-March and May 2024."

The war has left about 1.1 million people, about half of Gaza's population, experiencing "catastrophic" hunger, according to the report.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on social media platform X that at least 23 children have already died of acute malnutrition and an increasing number of children are on the brink of death due to starvation, mainly in northern Gaza.

Israel has denied it was obstructing aid trucks. Commenting on the report on X, the office of Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, a governmental body, said that more than 200,000 tons of food entered Gaza since the start of the war, over 1,250 packages were airdropped and over 150 aid trucks reached northern Gaza in the last two weeks.

The Palestinian toll in Gaza has reached 31,819, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     