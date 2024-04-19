﻿
Enthusiasm high on and off the Chinese GP F1 track

The city's enthusiasm for motor racing is palpable both on and off the circuit with some F1 drivers including Fernando Alonso demonstrating their basketball skills.
The 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix has sparked enthusiasm among locals fans with F1 drivers interacting with fans and even local sports teams.

Edited by Ma Yue.

Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll played basketball with CBA players Ding Yanyuhang and Zhai Xiaochuan at the Shanghai International Circuit Paddock on Thursday.

Alonso demonstrated his multi-sport ability by receiving a banner with his Chinese nickname translated as "Head Bro" on it.

"I understand it means leader with a large head. That's nice," the Spaniard said about his nickname. "Chinese fans are always enthusiastic about F1, I cannot wait to race here."

Enthusiasm high on and off the Chinese GP F1 track
Ti Gong

Alonso celebrates after scoring a point.

The 42-year-old just signed a new contract with Aston Martin that will keep him with the team until 2025, possibly longer.

"It was a very happy decision for me. The team is only getting better, with new facilities, a new campus, and a new wind tunnel set to open this summer. So you have a lot of elements in place to become a really powerful team in the future. And I wanted to be a part of it," he admitted.

Enthusiasm high on and off the Chinese GP F1 track
Ti Gong

Aston Martin F1 team and sponsor Aramco invited 20 Shanghai students for motor-themed activities under their "Make A Mark" program.

Earlier this week, the Aston Martin and its sponsor Aramco welcomed 20 Shanghai students to a full day of motor-themed activities as part of their "Make A Mark" campaign.

The program creates a number of collaborative STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) projects to engage and excite the future generation of technicians, engineers, and drivers.

Enthusiasm high on and off the Chinese GP F1 track
Ti Gong

Pedro de la Rosa joins the students for a karting experience tutorial.

Jessica Hawkins and Pedro de la Rosa, driver ambassadors for the Aston Martin F1 team, joined the students for a karting tutorial, sharing their fascinating travels and insights into the sport.

There were additional talks about F1 racing, aerodynamics design, material innovation, and the future of low-emission fuel solutions.

Enthusiasm high on and off the Chinese GP F1 track
Ti Gong

Students learn about F1 technologies.

For the first time, the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix will feature a sprint race, providing local driver Zhou Guanyu with more opportunities to win his maiden point of the season.

"We have the potential, and I think the racecraft has been OK," remarked the Kick Sauber driver. "The midfield battle is super tight between all the cars, so we just need to make sure all the details are correct and take the opportunities if they are there."

Enthusiasm high on and off the Chinese GP F1 track
Dong Jun / SHINE

Fans cheer for Zhou Guanyu during Friday's first practice.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
