Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 58: 井底之蛙 (Jing Di Zhi Wa)

The phrase "Frog in the bottom of a well" serves as a metaphor for narrow-mindedness. Irfan Jo from Indonesia tell us there is a similar idiom in Indonesia.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The phrase "Frog in the bottom of a well," attributed to the Chinese philosopher Chuang Tzu, serves as a poignant metaphor for narrow-mindedness and ignorance of the world's vastness. Irfan Jo from Indonesia tell us there is a similar idiom in Indonesia. It underscores the importance of willingness to learn and understand new things. A person can grow into a broad-minded individual and be able to face the challenges of life better.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.