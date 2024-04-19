﻿
Biz / Event

China surges ahead with carbon emissions trading system

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Efforts should be strengthened to develop a scientific, standard and orderly carbon emissions trading system in China, experts said on Thursday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0

Relevant laws and awards should be introduced to facilitate the development of the carbon emissions trading system in China, experts said on Thursday.

China's provisional regulations for the administration of carbon emissions trading will be effective by May 1.

"Reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality will bring tremendous and deep impacts to China's economic and social development," said Huang Zhen, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and director of the Research Institute of Carbon Neutrality of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, during the 2024 Carbon Neutrality and Green Development Conference, as part of the 2024 IE Expo China.

Means such as carbon allowances and carbon tax should be used to lift the environmental cost of fossil energy and minimize the green premium, thus fueling green transformation and tackling carbon tariffs imposed by the European Union, Huang said.

He suggested the draft of specialized legislation on the promotion of carbon neutrality and the green-oriented transition of energy, providing legal support for relevant policies and regulations, and revision of current laws on environmental protection, energy and clean production.

China surges ahead with carbon emissions trading system
Ti Gong

Experts share insights into dual carbon goals.

In recent years, green and low-carbon technologies and industries have experienced thriving development in China. The country's installed capacity of renewable energy amounts to 1.45 billion kilowatts, exceeding the coal-fired power generating capacity.

China's national carbon trading market was launched in 2017 after pilot operations in seven provincial-level regions in 2011. Behind its launch was the aim of exploring market-based mechanisms to control greenhouse gas emissions.

By the end of last year, it had included 2,257 power generation firms with transaction volume of about 24.9 billion yuan (US$3.43 billion).

"China's environmental enterprises are actively exploring new opportunities brought by a new round of technological revolution and green development," said Li Qilin, director of the China Environment Chamber of Commerce. "It is expected that enterprises in the industry will cultivate new quality productive forces of the carbon industry."

Since 2021, when official trading on the market began, its annual coverage of carbon dioxide emissions has reached about 5.1 billion tons, accounting for more than 40 percent of the national total emissions.

The 2024 IE Expo China, running through Saturday, has drawn 2,457 enterprises in the environmental field from 27 countries and regions. It displays smart environmental solutions and attracted more than 50,000 visitors on its opening day on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
China Environment
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     