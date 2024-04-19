﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Shanghai residents share views of CityShop's closure

As one of the largest imported food and daily necessities supermarkets in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta, the closure of CityShop marks the end of an era for many residents.
Shot by Sun Chao. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Shanghai Cityshop, a prominent "high-end imported boutique supermarket" established in 1995, has announced its decision to shut all its stores. As one of the largest imported food and daily necessities supermarkets in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta, its closure marks the end of an era for many residents. Passers-by in Shanghai shared their reactions to the news.

Source: SHINE
