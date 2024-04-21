﻿
Local supporters cheer Jia E'renjia on in Half Marathon

Popular marathon runner Jia E'renjia became the first domestic runner to cross the finish line of the 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon.
Popular marathon runner Jia E'renjia became the first domestic runner to cross the finish line of the 2024 Shanghai Half Marathon, which was run in the Pudong New Area on Sunday morning.

Kenyan runners occupied the top three places in the men's time standing.

Roncer Kipkorir Konga took the crown clocking 1:00:29. He was followed by compatriots Isaac Kipkem Boi (1:00:30) and Benard Kibet Murkomen (1:00:35).

Dong Jun / SHINE

Elite runners from overseas join local runners for the Shanghai Half Marathon.

Magdalena Crispin Shauri from Tanzania became the first woman runner to complete the 21-kilometer race, clocking 1:09:57. She was followed by Ethiopian runner Meseret Abebayahau (1:09:59) and Veronicah Njeri Maina (1:10:04) from Kenya.

Qinghai Province native Jia E'renjia was the fastest domestic runner, who finished the race in 1:03:18. The 2020 Shanghai Marathon champion has a high popularity among local running lovers.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Runners go past the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

"I have been participating in marathon events in Shanghai since 2018," said Jia. "The organization and service along the route for runners have always been good in Shanghai.

"A lot of people cheered for me today along the way, I think this is a lucky place for me."

Ti Gong

Jia E'renjia is popular with running fans.

This year's Shanghai Half Marathon attracted 15,000 participants who started from Pudong's Oriental Pearl TV Tower. The finish line was set at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

More than 2,200 volunteers from six universities and another 300 medical volunteers have provided service for the event.

According to the organizers, a high percentage of 99 per cent of runners managed to complete their race.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Visually impaired runners take part in the race with the help of guiders.

Source: SHINE
﻿
