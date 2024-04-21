﻿
News / World

Chinese tourist dies in tragic fall at Indonesia's Ijen Crater

A female Chinese tourist died after slipping into the Ijen Crater, Banyuwangi, East Java in Indonesia on Saturday morning.
Imaginechina

Ijen Crater in Banyuwangi, East Java in Indonesia

A female Chinese tourist died on Saturday morning after slipping into the Ijen Crater in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, while posing for photos on a branch at the edge of the crater, local media reported on Sunday.

The tourist, aged 31, was identified as HL, Dwi Putro Sugiarto, head of the Conservation Section for Region V Banyuwangi, confirmed the incident, reported ASIATODAY.ID, an Indonesia-based news website.

Dwi said that the incident was purely an accident and reminded all tourists to prioritize safety when climbing Mount Ijen.

The tourist fell approximately 75 meters into the ravine, and it took rescuers two hours to retrieve the body.

Plans are underway to transport the body to Bali before arranging an air transfer back to China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
