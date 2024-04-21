﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Cute and cuddly capybara takes center stage

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:47 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
A grand party has been held for capybara lovers with the animal becoming a new favorite among China's young generation for its emotional stability and cute appearance.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:47 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
Cute and cuddly capybara takes center stage
Ti Gong

A fun interaction at the Cream Farm Spring Exhibition with capybara taking the center stage.

A grand party has been held for capybara lovers with the animal becoming a new favorite among China's young generation for its emotional stability and cute appearance.

The Cream Farm Spring Exhibition with capybara taking the central stage opened at Cloud Nine Shopping Mall in Changning District over the weekend, drawing big crowds.

As the debut of the exhibition which will also tour to other cities in China, it features capybara pop-up activities and performances.

Cute and cuddly capybara takes center stage
Ti Gong

A capybara at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

The exhibition venue replicates a huge farm and a camping site and people are able to touch real capybaras during the May Day holiday at the exhibition.

There are many photo-taking spots at the exhibition.

The animal has won the hearts of young people in China for providing psychological comfort and relieving their pressure and anxiety as it shows no emotional change not matter what happens.

At Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area, capybaras will move to new home soon and people will be able to interact with them.

Cute and cuddly capybara takes center stage
Ti Gong

The exhibition area.

If you go:

Opening hours: 10am-10pm, through May 20

Venue: 1F, Cloud Nine Shopping Mall

Address: 1018 Changning Road, Changning District 长宁区长宁路1018号

Cute and cuddly capybara takes center stage
Ti Gong

A capybara at Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

Cute and cuddly capybara takes center stage
Ti Gong

Capybaras at Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Changning
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     