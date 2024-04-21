﻿
Japan PM Kishida sends offering to notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of the country's past brutal militarism, on the occasion of its spring festival.

Kishida sent the ceremonial tree, called "masakaki," on the first day of the three-day ceremony at the war-linked shrine located in central Tokyo's Chiyoda district.

Economic revitalization minister Yoshitaka Shindo paid a visit to the controversial shrine on Sunday morning. Fukushiro Nukaga, speaker of the House of Representatives, and Hidehisa Otsuji, president of the House of Councillors, also offered "masakaki" to the shrine.

The Yasukuni Shrine honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II, including Hideki Tojo. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction for Japan and its neighbors.

For a long time, some Japanese politicians and members of parliament have insisted on visiting the shrine, which has been strongly opposed by many peace-loving people at home and abroad.

