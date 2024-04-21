F1 to maximize presence in China after five-year absence

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has highlighted the importance of returning to China and the great potential to develop in the country.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has highlighted the importance of returning to China and the great potential to develop in the country, as the series returned to Shanghai for the first time since 2019.



The F1 chief made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua as the Chinese Grand Prix celebrated its 20th anniversary, adding that "we are growing the attention on our side, and we really want to make sure that we maximize our presence here."

Despite finishing out of the points in 14th place in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu was still the center of attention at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Shanghai native's every move was cheered to the echo by a partisan home crowd, who were witnessing a Chinese driver race at a Chinese Grand Prix for the first time, and Zhou was visibly emotional when he climbed out of his Sauber at the end of the race.

Zhou had been a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2014, which was also Domenicali's last year as Ferrari Team Principal, and the Italian said he had been impressed by Zhou, who was "very polite, positive, smart and of course very fast" and "did an incredible job for us in China."

"He's a very talented driver. Seeing a Chinese driver that is able to be one of the top 20 drivers in the world means a lot for the aspiration that you need to have," said Domenicali, who added that Zhou had great potential to affect the growth of F1 in China.

"For the Chinese population and the younger generation, they can see him as an inspiration to try to be not only a driver, but engineers, mechanics and every kind of skill and competence that we need to be a protagonist in our world. So I think he will be the enabler."