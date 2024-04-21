S. Korea expresses regret over Japanese PM sending offering to war-linked shrine

South Korea on Sunday expressed regret over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a ritual offering to the notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine.

South Korea on Sunday expressed regret over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a ritual offering to the notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine on the occasion of the shrine's spring festival.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the South Korean government expresses its deep disappointment and regret over Japan's responsible leaders once again sending offerings to and paying respects at the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan's war of aggression and enshrines war criminals.

The ministry noted that South Korea urges the Japanese leaders to squarely face history and demonstrate through action their humble reflection and sincere remorse for Japan's past history, adding that it would be an important cornerstone for the future-oriented development of South Korea-Japan relations.

The Yasukuni Shrine, located in central Tokyo, honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction between Japan and its neighbors.