The great Shanghai Olympics adventure: a fun guide for spectators

A pivotal event for qualifying for the Paris Olympics, it will take place from May 16 to 19 and you can also play your part by following the rules to ensure a great experience.

Tick, tock! The countdown clock is down to just 2 days until the Olympic Qualifying Series in Shanghai bursts into action along the Huangpu Riverside. Are you ready to dive into the thrilling world of sports? Well, strap on your sneakers and let's dive into the ultimate spectator's guide.



First things first, let's talk about getting in.

During the event, spectators can enter through Gate 2 or Gate 3. Gate 2 is located at 68 Longhua Road E., while Gate 3 is at 18 Longhua Road E. Remember those numbers like they're your lucky lottery picks!

Then, here is the competition schedule.

Now, onto the serious business: what not to bring, what you can bring, and some special notes.

We've got three categories for you: "No-Nos," "Handle with Care," and "Special Notes."

Let's start with the "No-Nos" – these are the big bads, the things you absolutely, positively cannot bring. Think of them as the villains of the spectator world, banned by the laws of China.

Next up, "Handle with Care" – these are the items that won't land you in jail but might get you a stern look from security. We're talking about your favorite beverages in fancy cups, your beloved skateboards, or even your trusty drone. Items like motorized bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and even those nifty inline skates are on the restricted list. Drones, baseball bats, long poles, and flying discs are also on the no-go list. Plus, any gadgets that might cause a ruckus during the competition, like laser pointers, banners, megaphones, or walkie-talkies, are off-limits too.

Don't worry, though, there'll be plenty of snacks and drinks inside to keep you fueled up for the excitement!

And now, for the "Special Notes" – for those of you with a bit of flair, those who need their gear for work or just because. There are rules, but where there's a will, there's a way! Just make sure to check in with the powers that be and get the green light before you bring anything too outlandish.

But wait, there's more! The fun doesn't stop at the gates. With temporary roads and high-flying BMX action, safety is key. And ladies, take note: pants over skirts for climbing and cheering!

As we gear up for this thrilling showcase of Olympic sports, here are essential tips to ensure you catch all the action:

First of its kind

This event, pivotal for qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, includes competitions in BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding, and sport climbing. It will take place from May 16 to 19, marking the first instance where athletes from these four sports will compete together at the same venue in a single urban park.

A total of 464 athletes, evenly divided between men and women, will participate in the OQS Shanghai. They will compete across all four sports to earn crucial ranking points.

Specifically, athletes in BMX freestyle, breaking, and sport climbing are competing for a total of 100 points, split equally between Shanghai and the second part of the OQS in Budapest, with a maximum of 50 points available at each event.

For skateboarding, one-third of the final ranking points are derived from previous competitions, with the events in Shanghai and Budapest contributing equally to the remaining two-thirds.

Starts to watch

This high-stakes competition features 81 previous Olympians, including 18 who earned medals at Tokyo 2020. Notable competitors include defending BMX freestyle Olympic champions Logan Martin from Australia and Charlotte Worthington from Britain.

In sport climbing, the event will feature stars such as Leonardo Veddriq of Indonesia, a former men's speed world record holder, and Nonaka Miho of Japan, the Tokyo 2020 women's combined silver medalist.

Breaking, debuting fully at the Paris 2024 Games, will showcase elite competitors such as B-Girl Ami from Japan and B-Boy Jeffro from the USA.

The skateboarding segment will highlight phenomenal talents that include Britain's Sky Brown, the youngest Olympic medal winner, and an all-star lineup featuring American Nyjah Huston and Japan's reigning Olympic champion, Horigome Yuto.

Abundant fan engagement

The OQS in Shanghai is designed to offer more than just athletic competitions. According to Luo Wenhua, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Sports, the event will incorporate various fan-engagement activities that are specific to each of the four sports featured. These activities are intended to enhance the spectator experience at the event, fostering greater interaction and enjoyment for attendees.

This approach is part of the broader efforts by organizers to ensure the Olympic Qualifier Series is both a competitive sporting event and an engaging experience for fans.