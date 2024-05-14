Shanghai to host 5th forum for young innovators and entrepreneurs

The 5th Shanghai Y50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship has the theme 'Thriving in Shanghai, Scoring New Heights, Symbiotic Growth: Youth and Urban Development.'

Ti Gong

The fifth Shanghai Y50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is set to take place on May 18 at the Shanghai Tower, fostering the growth of young innovators and entrepreneurs in tandem with the dynamic metropolis.

Under the theme "Thriving in Shanghai, Scoring New Heights, Symbiotic Growth: Youth and Urban Development," the event promises to be a culmination of innovation, inspiration, and collaboration.

It will delve into a range of aspects such as the demands growing with the times, opportunities available in Shanghai, and the power of youth; and provide keynote speeches, annual releases, policy briefings, and roundtable discussions.

A research report on Shanghai's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem will be released for the first time, focusing on Shanghai's industrial clusters, talent aggregation, policy service, and support system.

The forum aims to attract innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world to several projects.

It will continue the city's top 10 annual training camps for innovation and entrepreneurship. Open to global youth, these camps offer multi-level empowering courses tailored to different innovative and entrepreneurial groups.

Through mentorship, closed-door meetings, expert sharing sessions, specialized training, project roadshows, funding support, resource connections, and mentoring programs, the forum seeks to enhance the capabilities of the young innovators and entrepreneurs, promote exchanges and cooperation, and facilitate the implementation of their projects.

Ti Gong

The forum expects to establish a youth innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, including mentorship, professional services, and scientific and technological services.

The teams of mentors giving guidance, support, and policy assistance to young innovators and entrepreneurs will include forum guests, experts, experienced entrepreneurs, financing consultants, and professionals from fields such as finance, law, accounting, taxation, and assessment.

The forum will launch a plan to support the young innovators and entrepreneurs with support policies from various districts and industrial parks.

The "Top 10 Young Science and Technology Entrepreneurs in Shanghai" and "Top 10 Cases of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Shanghai" will be selected during the forum

Since 2020, the Shanghai Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum has successfully held four sessions, becoming an important platform for cross-border exchanges and collaboration on ideas among young innovators and entrepreneurs.