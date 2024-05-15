﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Cultural and tourism programs, products to celebrate China Tourism Day

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-15       0
The "Leyou Cloud Shopping 9.17," an online event of the peak tourism season, will present abundant domestic and international cultural and tourism resources.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-15       0

To celebrate the annual China Tourism Day on May 19, an array of cultural and tourism programs and products will be offered on the television and WeChat platforms of the Leyou Channel.

Under the guidance of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the "Leyou Cloud Shopping 9.17," an online event during the peak tourism season, will present abundant domestic and international cultural and tourism resources.

Cultural and tourism programs, products to celebrate China Tourism Day

The seven-hour live broadcast will integrate the city's landmark attractions, popular resorts, flavorsome cuisines, creative industries, sports competitions, and cultural performances.

Running from 4pm to 11pm on May 19, high-quality cultural and tourism products will be available for live-streaming sales to meet the wants of residents and tourists from around the world.

The seven-hour live broadcast will integrate the city's landmark attractions, popular resorts, flavorsome cuisines, creative industries, sports competitions, and cultural performances to offer a comprehensive purchasing experience. For the first time, a live studio broadcast will be used alongside online consultations to answer consumer questions.

Cultural and tourism programs, products to celebrate China Tourism Day

Online programs and livestreaming sales can be reserved by scanning the QR code.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     