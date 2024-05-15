Cultural and tourism programs, products to celebrate China Tourism Day

The "Leyou Cloud Shopping 9.17," an online event of the peak tourism season, will present abundant domestic and international cultural and tourism resources.

To celebrate the annual China Tourism Day on May 19, an array of cultural and tourism programs and products will be offered on the television and WeChat platforms of the Leyou Channel.

Under the guidance of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the "Leyou Cloud Shopping 9.17," an online event during the peak tourism season, will present abundant domestic and international cultural and tourism resources.

Running from 4pm to 11pm on May 19, high-quality cultural and tourism products will be available for live-streaming sales to meet the wants of residents and tourists from around the world.

The seven-hour live broadcast will integrate the city's landmark attractions, popular resorts, flavorsome cuisines, creative industries, sports competitions, and cultural performances to offer a comprehensive purchasing experience. For the first time, a live studio broadcast will be used alongside online consultations to answer consumer questions.