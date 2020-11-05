Biz / Auto

CIIE a stage for the world's top automakers

  19:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
The latest technologies in the automobile sector are in the spotlight at an over 30,000-square-meter exhibition area of the third China International Import Expo.
The latest technologies, such as electric, fuel-cell and autonomous vehicles, are highlights of the automobile exhibition area at the third China International Import Expo.

China is no longer just a producer of automobiles, but also a laboratory for cutting-edge technologies and the biggest market for green cars. At the expo, global players hope to showcase their strength in the sector and further grow their business.

The automobile exhibition hall has over 30,000 square meters for vehicle-related products and technologies. Visitors have the chance to see 30 new products and technologies on display for the first time.

French tire manufacturer Michelin is making its CIIE debut with new sustainable products, technologies and solutions.

Michelin said it regards the CIIE as an important platform for international companies, enabling it to establish closer connections with China.

German car manufacturer Volkswagen is displaying eight electric vehicles this year as it accelerates electrification in China. It aims to provide vehicles with a longer range and charging facilities.

Werner Eichhorn, president of Audi China, said: “At the CIIE two years ago, Audi showcased for the very first time the e-tron in China. Today, the company's locally produced Audi e-tron is just off the line from Changchun and will be available to the market from early next year."

The e-tron is the company's first fully electric series production model in China, marking Audi’s first step toward an electrified future.

Porsche China said its Taycan electric vehicle has been delivered to Chinese customers since April. For three out of every four Chinese owners it was their first Porsche so the Taycan was reaching new target groups. 

US automaker Tesla said China’s opening up to promote reform, development and innovation in this market environment had greatly benefited the company. It took less than a year to build its Shanghai plant to achieve mass production and the company is now exporting vehicles to Europe.

Also showcasing their latest lineups at the expo are General Motors, Hyundai, Ford, and Jaguar Land Rover. Auto parts makers including Bosch and Webasto are showing their latest products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
