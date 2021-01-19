Biz / Auto

WM Motor reveals latest electric vehicle

Shanghai-based company says its W6, its third production electric sport-utility vehicle, will be delivered to customers at the upcoming Shanghai auto show in April.
Ti Gong

Shanghai-based WM Motor said its W6 electric sport-utility vehicle has rolled off the production line and will be delivered to customers at the Shanghai auto show in April.

Shanghai-based WM Motor said its third production electric car, the W6, will be delivered to customers at the Shanghai auto show in April.

An electric sport-utility vehicle, the W6 is also a self-driving vehicle with functions including avoiding obstacles and intelligent parking. It is also a car produced in collaborating with Baidu.

WM Motor and Baidu Apollo joined forces to adopt new designs in electronic and electrical architecture, gateways, domain controllers, voice interaction and scene-based experience.

In the second half of 2021, WM Motor said it will begin its sedan strategy and continue to accelerate the development of new technology applications.

A number of technologies such as battery swapping technology, high-endurance batteries, thermal management and the next-generation intelligent vehicle platform will emerge.

In addition, WM Motor will focus on entering the European market in 2021, strengthening its position as a global car manufacturer of smart electric vehicle.

As an open platform for autonomous driving, Baidu Apollo has accumulated technical knowledge in the fields of autonomous driving and connected vehicle. WM Motor has sold more than 40,000 vehicles. 

The cooperation between the two has promoted the optimization, iteration and upgrading of autonomous driving technology.

In 2020, WM Motor sold 22,495 cars, a year-on-year increase of 33.3 percent. It has two production car models in the Chinese market — the EX5 and EX6 Plus, both sport-utility vehicles.

