Biz / Auto

People positive about automated driving service

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
Passengers are positive about automated driving after the service became available in Jiading District from last June.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  12:09 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0

Passengers are positive about automated driving after the service became available in Jiading District from last June.

Companies such as ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, Internet giant Baidu, autonomous driving startup Pony.ai, and AutoX, a startup backed by Alibaba, are among those moving into the later stages of commercializing the cars of the future.

“I had some doubts about driverless cars, but after taking the robotaxis I have full confidence in it now,” a woman surnamed Bai said.

“Some passengers suggested that the surrounding road conditions sensed by the radar and cameras should be displayed on the rear display screen,” said Li Jian, a project leader with Didi Chuxing. “And the suggestion has been adopted.”

Last November, Didi invited 24 visually impaired people with 15 guide dogs to take a ride on the robotaxis. Many put forward suggestions for improvements — voice navigation in the car for example.

In the next step, Didi’s autonomous driving will continue to expand in the aspects of technology, convenience, and entertainment. The temperature control function will be moved to the rear display, and the remote control will be directly handed to passengers. Video playback functions will be added to entertain passengers.

Robotaxi projects have been launched in several Chinese cities, but in most cases, they still have a driver who can take over in the case of an emergency.

Shanghai issued the first batch of intelligent connected vehicle license plates in 2018. So far, SAIC, BMW, Didi Chuxing, AutoX, Toyota and Hongyan have received them.

A 53.6-kilometer open test road in Jiading has a full coverage of 5G and a high-precision map.

Companies operating driverless cars on public roads must have special license plates from local authorities. In Shanghai, vehicles need to pass a test before going on public roads. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Baidu
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     