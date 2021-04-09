Biz / Auto

SAIC Motor announces new software platform

  20:50 UTC+8, 2021-04-09
The vehicle maker says it will invest 300 billion yuan in innovative fields such as smart electric vehicles as it makes a change from car manufacturer to high tech company.
Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor is to invest 300 billion yuan (US$ 45.7 billion) during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period in fields such as smart electric vehicles.

The company hopes the investment will further help its transformation from a car manufacturer to a high-tech company. 

The company announced a Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) software platform on Friday, offering full life-cycle software services for car buyers.

A number of latest technologies will be applied in SAIC Motor's high-end intelligent electric vehicles of its Zhiji Motor and R brand cars in 2021 and 2022.

The platform development is also supported by SAIC Motor's partners including Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei. It is an open platform which means end users, car manufacturers and third-party developers will be able to develop the software platform in tandem.

The state and mood of the driver can be recognized through the platform, while the driving status and appointment can be arranged via the vehicle. There are convenient functions such as voice and gesture controls.

Chen Hong, SAIC Motor’s chairman, said: ”SAIC Motor is entering the new track at full speed. The company has set up a software center, intelligent driving center and artificial intelligence center. Specific automotive products under the new platform will be launched on the market this year and next year."

The automotive industry has developed rapidly in recent years with emerging trends such as 5G communication, digitalization and connectivity, and software integration has played a vital role for all automakers.

Other car manufacturers, including Toyota, General Motors and Volkswagen, have underscored the importance of software development in the Chinese market. The competition in software application on cars will be fierce in the near future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
