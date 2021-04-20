Biz / Auto

Audi, FAW and SAIC stand together at Shanghai auto show

  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
German automaker Audi and its partners FAW and SAIC have joined hands at the 2021 Shanghai auto show with the strongest-ever set up in the China automotive industry.
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
Ti Gong

From left: Audi China President Werner Eichhorn, President of FAW Group Qiu Xiandong, CEO of Volkswagen Group China Stephan Wöllenstein and President of SAIC Motor Wang Xiaoqiu. Audi, FAW and SAIC have joined hands on the platform of the Audi brand for the first time at the 2021 Shanghai auto show with the strongest-ever set up in the China automotive industry.

German automaker Audi AG and its partners FAW and SAIC have joined hands on the platform of the Audi brand for the first time at the 2021 Shanghai auto show to establish the strongest-ever set up in the Chinese automotive industry.

The powerful lineup that Audi has brought to Shanghai, which includes four world-premiere car models, demonstrates the brand’s vision to speed up its e-mobility transformation and underscores its “In China, For China” commitment with models and innovative technologies that are tailored to the unique needs of Chinese customers.

Ti Gong

Audi China President Werner Eichhorn delivered a speech at the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.

“Jointly, all three partners have an aligned and clear target: We want to offer our Chinese customers the best product lineup and service standards in the premium segment," said Audi China President Werner Eichhorn. "FAW and SAIC are both important, long-term partners of the Volkswagen Group in China. The joint force of all parties at the Shanghai Auto Show is of great importance to the future development of Audi’s China strategy.”

Audi's car models on display at the auto show are a sign of the carmaker's competitive edge and its commitment to customers in China, its largest vehicle market in the world.

Qiu Xiandong, president of FAW Group, said the partnership between FAW and Audi has not only laid the foundation for the success of the Audi brand in China and the global market, but will also lead Audi to rebuild its brilliance in the new era for the automobile industry. FAW has signed a new strategic agreement with Audi for the future, and will continue to work with the company to jointly create the “Audi Golden Decade."

Wang Xiaoqiu, president of SAIC Group, said Audi has become the benchmark for success in the Chinese premium market. With the launch of the SAIC Audi business, the Audi brand will surely create greater glory in China.

Ti Gong

Audi and FAW, its local partner for more than 30 years, are presenting a powerful 26-model lineup at the auto show.

Two Audi models produced with SAIC are making their world premiere at the auto show. Both demonstrate the carmakers' forward-looking approach on the future development of the premium car market.

The vehicles will also introduce an innovative new business model Audi has developed to reach the new generation of Chinese consumers, based around the vehicles' entire life cycle.

Ti Gong

"Audi is speeding up its e-mobility transformation with six new energy vehicle models, including the locally produced Audi e-tron, which are among the more than 30 all-new and facelifted models launched in China this year," Eichhorn said.

The company sees great potential in China's premium vehicle market. The German carmaker expects that the market will grow to around 4.5 million units annually by 2030, up from around 3 million units in 2020. For future prospects, Audi said it is fully focused on offering the best products and services to Chinese customers and driving forward its electrification transformation.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Audi concept Shanghai

