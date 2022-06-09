Tesla Shanghai plant regains momentum after reopening

Over 40,000 vehicles have rolled off the production line in Tesla's Shanghai plant since it resumed production on April 19.

The US automaker has seen production in its Shanghai Gigafactory regain momentum after reopening, with its wholesale sales totaling 32,165 vehicles in May, according to the company.

For the January-May period, it delivered 215,851 vehicles cumulatively, a year-on-year growth of over 50 percent, in spite of a halt in production due to the pandemic.

On May 11, Tesla shipped 4,767 cars from its Shanghai plant to Slovenia, which marked the first batch of exports since the factory reopened, while just five days later, a ship loaded with over 4,000 Tesla electric cars left a Shanghai port for Belgium as the second batch.

Throughout May, a total of 22,340 Tesla vehicles made in China had been on their way to Europe, Australia, Japan and other countries and regions, showing the strong resilience of "Made in China" in the face of the pandemic.

Notably, boosted by the reopening of the Shanghai factories of major automobile enterprises such as Tesla and SAIC Motor, companies in the whole industrial chain, from production to logistics and from sales to deliveries, have also seen a robust revival.

So far, five batches of about 9,200 key firms and over 1,200 upstream and downstream companies of Tesla and SAIC have resumed production, the city's Economics and Information Technology Commission said.