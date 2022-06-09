Biz / Auto

Tesla Shanghai plant regains momentum after reopening

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  08:59 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0
Over 40,000 vehicles have rolled off the production line in Tesla's Shanghai plant since it resumed production on April 19.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  08:59 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0

Over 40,000 vehicles have rolled off the production line in Tesla's Shanghai plant since it resumed production on April 19.

The US automaker has seen production in its Shanghai Gigafactory regain momentum after reopening, with its wholesale sales totaling 32,165 vehicles in May, according to the company.

For the January-May period, it delivered 215,851 vehicles cumulatively, a year-on-year growth of over 50 percent, in spite of a halt in production due to the pandemic.

Since the plant's resumption on April 19, over 40,000 vehicles have rolled off the production line.

On May 11, Tesla shipped 4,767 cars from its Shanghai plant to Slovenia, which marked the first batch of exports since the factory reopened, while just five days later, a ship loaded with over 4,000 Tesla electric cars left a Shanghai port for Belgium as the second batch.

Throughout May, a total of 22,340 Tesla vehicles made in China had been on their way to Europe, Australia, Japan and other countries and regions, showing the strong resilience of "Made in China" in the face of the pandemic.

Notably, boosted by the reopening of the Shanghai factories of major automobile enterprises such as Tesla and SAIC Motor, companies in the whole industrial chain, from production to logistics and from sales to deliveries, have also seen a robust revival.

So far, five batches of about 9,200 key firms and over 1,200 upstream and downstream companies of Tesla and SAIC have resumed production, the city's Economics and Information Technology Commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
SAIC Motor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     