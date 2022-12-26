Tesla's 10,000th mainland Supercharger set up in Shanghai

Tesla's 10,000th Supercharger on the Chinese mainland was established at the foot of the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Shanghai's Pudong New Area on Monday.

The first Tesla Supercharging station was set up in Shanghai way back in 2014, and the 100th was completed in Beijing in 2016, thus starting the acceleration of Tesla's charging network construction.

On September 9, 2022, the 9,000th Supercharger was built in Yiyang City, Hunan Province, and just three months later, the United States electric vehicle giant has built the 10,000th Supercharger at the foot of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai, once again breaking its own construction speed record.

Ti Gong

With the increasing popularity of smart vehicles, China has also seen a boom in the number of EV charging facilities in recent years.

Data from the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance showed that as of November 2022, a total of 1.731 million public EV chargers had been reported by members of the alliance in China, including 732,000 DC chargers and 999,000 AC charging piles.

The operation of public EV charging infrastructure saw an increase of 51,000 chargers in November 2022 compared with October, representing a 58.6 percent year-on-year growth in November. From December 2021 to November 2022, the average monthly addition of public chargers was about 53,000 units, the alliance said.

As for all charging spots, including both public and private units, the cumulative number of EV chargers nationwide had reached 4.949 million units by November, surging 107.5 percent from a year earlier.

During the January to November period, 2.332 million units of charging infrastructure were added in China, of which the increment of public chargers jumped 105.4 percent year on year, while that of private chargers rocketed 316.5 percent.