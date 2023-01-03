Chinese model Geometry C tops Israel EV sales in 2022

The Geometry C electric car model, manufactured by China's automaker Geely Auto Group, was the best-selling electric vehicle in Israel in 2022.

The Geometry C electric car model, manufactured by China's automaker Geely Auto Group, was the best-selling electric vehicle in Israel in 2022, according to figures released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Monday.

The Chinese compact crossover model topped the Israeli sales list just about a year after it entered the Israeli market in late 2021.

The figures showed that sales of the model reached 5,381 units in Israel in 2022, ahead of Tesla's Model 3, which sold 2,959 cars last year.

The Geometry C also ranked fourth in the general car sales list in Israel, following the petrol hatchback models Kia Picanto, Mazda 2, and the hybrid crossover Hyundai Ioniq.

The electric subcompact crossover model Atto 3, manufactured by the Chinese automaker BYD Auto, ranked third in the electric car list, after selling 2,179 cars in Israel in 2022.