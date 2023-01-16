﻿
Biz / Auto

Geely-owned Chinese car brand enters Israeli market

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0
Another Chinese automobile brand, Lynk & Co owned by China's Geely Automobile Holding Group, was unveiled in Israel at a press conference on Monday.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0

Another Chinese automobile brand, Lynk & Co owned by China's Geely Automobile Holding Group, was unveiled in Israel at a press conference on Monday.

The model sold in Israel is the plug-in hybrid model Lynk & Co 01, a compact crossover SUV jointly developed by Lynk & Co and Swedish-based Volvo Cars, which is also owned by Geely.

It can travel about 70 km using only electricity and could switch to a gasoline engine when the battery is depleted.

"One of the reasons for choosing Israel is that we are an urban brand, and Israel is an urbanized country," Peng Bing, marketing and market development manager at Lynk & Co APAC told Xinhua.

"Also, Israel is a high-tech -based country, which is entering the electric vehicle era," he noted, adding that by the beginning of 2024, the company plans to offer pure electric models in Israel as well.

"Israeli people have global vision and acceptance of new brands," he said.

The Geely model, Geometry C, was the best-selling electric vehicle in Israel in 2022, after selling 5,381 units in the country throughout the year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Volvo
Geely
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     