Automaker Lotus releases world's first fully electric hyper SUV in Shanghai

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:48 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0
Automaker Lotus releases its fully electric SUV in Shanghai, with further deliveries expected across China. The company will also commence sales in the UK and EU later this year.
Automaker Lotus Technology Inc on Wednesday completed its first delivery of Eletre, the world's first fully electric hyper SUV, in Shanghai.

The delivery ceremony was held at the Shanghai International Circuit F1 track to celebrate the occasion, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Lotus brand.

The company is now rolling out further deliveries across China, and will begin delivery in the UK and EU later this year. Planning is also underway for future delivery to the US and the rest of the world within five years, leveraging the brand's global network.

The Eletre features superior aerodynamics and design, as well as innovative technologies, such as the world's first deployable Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) system in a production car.

It is powered by Lotus's proprietary 800-volt Electrical Performance Architecture, and successfully joins the "Two-Second Club" – capable of 0-100 km/h acceleration in less than three seconds.

As of January 31, 2023, Lotus had received more than 5,000 Eletre orders worldwide, indicating a strong demand for the luxury electric vehicle. The Eletre S+ version is priced at 828,000 yuan (US$120,330) and the Eletre R+ costs 1,028,000 yuan.

The first Eletre delivery marks a key milestone in Lotus's transformation into an advanced, fully electric, intelligent, and sustainable luxury mobility provider ahead of its 80th anniversary in 2028, the company said.

In 2018, Lotus released the "Vision 80" 10-year brand revival plan, announcing a comprehensive transformation towards electrification and intelligence.

That was after Hangzhou-based Geely acquired the prestigious British brand in 2017. The company has since been utilizing its research and development facilities located in the UK, Germany, Wuhan, Shanghai and Ningbo to develop luxury NEVs. In July of last year, it finished constructing a factory in Wuhan that can produce up to 150,000 vehicles annually.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Circuit
Geely
