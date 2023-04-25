Tesla to open supercharging stations in China for non-Tesla EVs

Tesla has announced that it will allow some non-Tesla electric vehicles to use its Supercharging Stations in China in a bid to promote the "Open Charging Network Trial Program."

Imaginechina

According to Tesla China, around 10 Supercharging Stations and 120 Destination Charging Stations will be part of the trial. Tesla Supercharging Stations are located in areas with a high concentration of EV owners, such as commercial offices and shopping centers in Beijing and Shanghai.

Destination Charging Stations are located in more than 50 cities and regions. Tesla has said that the program will expand to cover the wider Tesla charging network, providing services for different brands and models of EVs.

The move to open Tesla's charging stations to non-Tesla brand cars has long been under discussion, but this was not available in China until now. The main reason Tesla has not allowed other cars to charge on their stations in the past was due to safety concerns.

Tesla has already allowed other EV manufacturers to access its Supercharging Network in some countries and regions globally.



"Expanding the charging network to non-Tesla EVs can encourage more EV owners and provide support for promoting new energy," Tesla China said.

By the end of April, Tesla has over 1,600 Supercharging Stations and 10,000 superchargers in China, as well as more than 700 Destination Charging Stations and 2,000 Destination Chargers.