﻿
Biz / Auto

China's NEV purchase tax exemption up 36% in Q1

Xinhua
  15:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
China's vehicle purchase tax exemption for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) went up 36 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023.
Xinhua
  15:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0

China's vehicle purchase tax exemption for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) went up 36 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, amid the country's continuous efforts to promote automobile consumption and advance green development, official data shows.

A total of 21.24 billion yuan (US$3.09 billion) of tax was waived off in the January-March period, according to the State Taxation Administration.

China has been implementing the purchase tax exemption policy since 2014 to shore up the development of the NEV sector. In September 2022, it extended the preferential tax policy to the end of 2023.

Partly boosted by tax incentives, China's NEV sector has been growing rapidly over the years. During the first quarter, the retail sales of NEVs jumped 22.4 percent year on year to 1.31 million units, industry data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     